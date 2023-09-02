Bilawal grieves over martyrdom of Major Amir

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed his grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of Major Amir and Sepoy Arif in Miranshah.

They embraced martyrdom while fighting against terrorists.

Bilawal said that the motherland must be purged of enemies by conducting an operation like Swat there.

He expressed condolences to the relatives of Major Amir Shaheed and Sepoy Arif Shaheed.