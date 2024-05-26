Open Menu

Bilawal Grieves Over Martyrdom Of Two Army-men

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Bilawal grieves over martyrdom of two army-men

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) The Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed his profound sorrow over the martyrdom of two army personnel during an operation in the Hasan Khel area of Peshawar.

In message on Sunday, the PPP Chairman honored the ultimate sacrifices of Captain Hussain Jahangir Shaheed and Havaldar Shafiqullah Shaheed.

He emphasized that the nation will forever remember their bravery and sacrifice.

He extended his deepest condolences and solidarity to the bereaved families of Captain Hussain Jahangir Shaheed and Havaldar Shafiqullah Shaheed.

He commended the security forces for their successful operation, which resulted in the elimination of five terrorists.

He reiterated his steadfast commitment to pursuing justice for the martyrs, vowing that he will not rest until every drop of their blood is avenged.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Peshawar Army Martyrs Shaheed Shafiqullah Sunday Blood Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy cand ..

Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024

19 hours ago
 Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa

Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa

20 hours ago
 Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in se ..

Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match

20 hours ago
 Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T2 ..

Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024

21 hours ago
Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Effor ..

Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..

21 hours ago
 Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast

Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast

22 hours ago
 Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza

Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza

22 hours ago
 Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chi ..

Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project

24 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakista ..

T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches  may disappoi ..

1 day ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan