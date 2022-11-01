UrduPoint.com

Bilawal Grieves Over Martyrdom Of Two Security Personnel

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 01, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Bilawal grieves over martyrdom of two security personnel

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of two personnel of security forces during an operation against terrorists in Balochistan.

Four terrorists were also killed in the exchange of fire between the forces and terrorists during the operation in the Kaman Pass area of Balochistan.

According to the statement issued by Media Cell Bilawal House on late Monday night, Chairman PPP paid glowing tribute to the martyred personnel, Shafiullah and Sepoy Mohammad Qaiser, and said that both the martyrs were brave sons of the motherland. "Sacrifice of the martyrs will not go in vain," he added.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Pakistan would not tolerate any form of terrorism on its soil. He expressed condolences and solidarity with the families of the martyred personnel.

