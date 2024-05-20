Open Menu

Bilawal Grieves Over Tragic Death Of Iranian President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2024 | 12:30 PM

Bilawal grieves over tragic death of Iranian President

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed his deepest grief and sorrow over the tragic death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and their fellow passengers in a helicopter crash.

The PPP Chairman said that every Pakistani is deeply grieved over the saddest incident and stands in solidarity with their Iranian brethern.

He also offered heartfelt condolences to the government of Islamic Republic of Iran and citizens.

