Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2024 | 09:17 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Chairman, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has extended his heartfelt tribute to the indomitable spirit, resilience and unwavering commitment of Pakistani women in shaping the destiny of the nation.

The PPP chairman, in his message on the occasion of International Women's Day said the role of women in the process of nation-building is unparalleled, it is essential to acknowledge and appreciate the invaluable contributions of our women.

Bilawal said that throughout the history of his party, it has been committed to championing the cause of women’s rights, welfare, and independence.

Under the visionary leadership of Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, the nation witnessed the initiation of groundbreaking policies aimed at empowering women and ensuring their active participation in all spheres of life.

He added that Shaheed Bhutto’s commitment to social justice laid the foundation for a more inclusive and equitable society.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari highlighted that under the leadership of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, Pakistan reached historic milestones in women’s rights, adding that as the first woman to lead a Muslim-majority country, she shattered barriers and drove progress in gender equality, education, and healthcare.

“Bibi Shaheed’s tenures witnessed the establishment of the First Women Bank, Women Police Stations, and impactful initiatives such as the Lady Health Workers Program and Land Allotment to Women Peasants Program, leaving an enduring legacy for Pakistani women,” he pointed out.

He highlighted that when in office, President Asif Ali Zardari continued the legacy of prioritizing women’s empowerment, championing policies to advance their rights and well-being. President Zardari’s notable contributions include the revolutionary Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), globally acclaimed by the World Bank, serving as a significant gift to the women of Pakistan.

Additionally, his commitment is reflected in the introduction of pro-women legislation and initiatives, fostering a conducive environment for women to flourish economically and socially.

“As the Chairman of the PPP, I unequivocally reaffirm our steadfast commitment to women’s empowerment, their rights, and holistic development. On this International Women’s Day, let us not only celebrate the strides we have taken but also acknowledge the challenges that persist,” he said and urged: “Together, let us persist in our journey towards a more inclusive and egalitarian society, where every Pakistani woman is empowered to unleash her full potential.”

