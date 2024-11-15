Open Menu

Bilawal Hails Party’s Resounding Success In Recent Local Govt Polls In Sindh

Sumaira FH Published November 15, 2024 | 02:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed his gratitude and appreciation for his party’s resounding success in the recent local government by-elections across Sindh, including Karachi.

He celebrated this victory as a testament to the public’s trust and unwavering support for the PPP, as well as the dedication and hard work of committed party workers.

In a statement issued by the Media Cell Bilawal House, he extended the heartiest congratulations to all successful PPP candidates, commending the tireless efforts of party workers who transformed the campaign into a decisive triumph.

“Once again, the arrow has made its mark across Sindh, including Karachi, where the followers of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto have emerged victorious,” he noted.

He emphasized that these results reflect the people’s preference for inclusive public service over politics of division and discord.

Addressing the newly elected representatives, Bilawal Bhutto expressed confidence in their dedication to uphold public trust.

“This victory brings with it great responsibilities and challenges,” he said. “You will face a landscape of limited resources and numerous issues, but your perseverance and commitment to the party’s vision will guide the way forward.”

