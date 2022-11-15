Bilawal hails removal of Pakistan from UK high-risk countries’ list

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Foreign Minister said the United Kingdom has officially removed Pakistan from its list of ‘High-Risk Third Countries’, following their early completion of Financial Action Task Force action plans.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 15th, 2022) Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari hails the removal of Pakistan from the list of high-risk countries by the United Kingdom.

He termed the development as good news and shared a note verbale of UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, which recognizes the progress Pakistan has made to improve money laundering and terrorist financing controls.

Earlier, the 11th edition of Defence Exhibition-IDEAS 2022 commenced at Expo Center in Karachi on Tuesday.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari inaugurated the exhibition.

Federal Minister for Defence production Muhammad Israr Tareen, Sindh Chief Minster Syed Murad Ali Shah and high civil and military official are attending the inaugural ceremony.

Our Karachi correspondent Altaf Pirzado reports that the exhibition will continue till Friday in which around three hundred exhibitors from thirty two countries will display their latest and innovative products whereas over five hundred national and international delegates are taking part in the exhibition.

Apart from the six halls of the expo centre, three marquees have also been set up, one of which has been named after Kashmir.

A Karachi Show will also be held on November Thursday at Nishan-e-Pakistan on the beach for the citizens.

High-level defence delegations of friendly countries are also participating in the IDEAS-2022.