UrduPoint.com

Bilawal Has Launched 'Papa Bachao' Campaign: Bilal Ghaffar

Umer Jamshaid Published March 04, 2022 | 08:07 PM

Bilawal has launched 'Papa Bachao' campaign: Bilal Ghaffar

President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi chapter and MPA Bilal Ghaffar here on Friday said Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has started 'Papa Bachao' drive

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi chapter and MPA Bilal Ghaffar here on Friday said Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has started 'Papa Bachao' drive.

While addressing a press conference at Insaf House, he said that the March of Opposition was not for the people, rather it was for saving their own money. He said, Bilawal has become a fake Bhutto. He said that the people of Sindh have been deprived of their rights for fifty years. He said that PPP's March was a government march, which was also being participated by Karachi's Administrator.

The PTI's local President alleged that Bilawal was utilizing the resources of the provincial government.

General Secretary PTI Karachi and MNA Saifur Rehman said that Bilawal was asking about three and a half years accountability record of the Prime Minister Imran Khan. Whether Bilawal himself is ready to provide details about 15 years record, he questioned.

He said that the people will welcome 'Sindh Haqooq March' on March 6 at Quaidabad area ofthe metropolis.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Money March Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Parkha Ijaz performs well in 3rd Hi Tech Couples G ..

Parkha Ijaz performs well in 3rd Hi Tech Couples Golf tournament

27 seconds ago
 CTP launched drive against PSVs vehicles carrying ..

CTP launched drive against PSVs vehicles carrying sub standard CNG cylinders

29 seconds ago
 SCBAP condemns suicide attack at a mosque in Pesha ..

SCBAP condemns suicide attack at a mosque in Peshawar

32 seconds ago
 Station Commander directs authorities to take soli ..

Station Commander directs authorities to take solid steps to resolve traffic con ..

34 seconds ago
 Beijing Winter Paralympics open after athlete ban ..

Beijing Winter Paralympics open after athlete ban controversy

8 minutes ago
 Agrarian organizations must join hands for develop ..

Agrarian organizations must join hands for development of agriculture sector: UA ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>