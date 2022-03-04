Bilawal has launched 'Papa Bachao' campaign: Bilal Ghaffar

President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi chapter and MPA Bilal Ghaffar here on Friday said Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has started 'Papa Bachao' drive

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi chapter and MPA Bilal Ghaffar here on Friday said Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has started 'Papa Bachao' drive.

While addressing a press conference at Insaf House, he said that the March of Opposition was not for the people, rather it was for saving their own money. He said, Bilawal has become a fake Bhutto. He said that the people of Sindh have been deprived of their rights for fifty years. He said that PPP's March was a government march, which was also being participated by Karachi's Administrator.

The PTI's local President alleged that Bilawal was utilizing the resources of the provincial government.

General Secretary PTI Karachi and MNA Saifur Rehman said that Bilawal was asking about three and a half years accountability record of the Prime Minister Imran Khan. Whether Bilawal himself is ready to provide details about 15 years record, he questioned.

He said that the people will welcome 'Sindh Haqooq March' on March 6 at Quaidabad area ofthe metropolis.