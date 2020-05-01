UrduPoint.com
Bilawal has no concern for workers, proves himself elite class representative: Shibli Faraz

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Sharba Faraz on Friday said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had proved that he was a representative of the elite class having no concern for the workers and labourers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Friday said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had proved that he was a representative of the elite class having no concern for the workers and labourers.

The minister, while reacting the Balawal's press conference in a statement, said the PPP leader made an absurd attempt to blame the Federal Government for the incompetence and inefficiency of his party's government in Sindh.

The coronavirus outbreak was a national issue and the nation would not forgive those who were trying to politicise the matter, he added.

He advised Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to better serve the people in the difficult time, instead of politicking over the pandemic.

Shibli Faraz said the Ehsaas Cash Emergency Programme, shelter homes and Langar Khanas were a clear manifestation of Prime Minister Imran Khan's feelings for the vulnerable segments of the society.

The Rs 200 billion relief package was announced by the government keeping in view the hardships being faced by the labour class and daily wagers. Under the Ehsaas Emergency Programme, Rs 144 billion had been disbursed among the poor people, he added.

