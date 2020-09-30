UrduPoint.com
Bilawal Hiding Sindh Govt Aides' Assets From Public: Shahzad Akbar

Wed 30th September 2020 | 07:41 PM

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar on Wednesday accused Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari of hiding the assets of provincial special assistants and advisors from the public

"Such a shameful that in Sindh Bilawal was trying to hide assets details of special assistants and advisors from the public," Shahzad Akbar tweeted.

He said the people of Sindh would have to move a private member bill in the provincial assembly for making possible the assets declaration by the Sindh government aides.

The advisor said advisors and special assistants working in the Federal Government had already declared their assets voluntarily.

