Bilawal Highlighted Soft Image Of Pakistan: SAPM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 21, 2022 | 04:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister of Pakistan for Industry and Production Tasneem Ahmad Qureshi said that government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) failed to project the soft image of Pakistan due to its weak foreign policy.

While paying visit to state news agency office here on Monday, he said that Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari successfully highlighted Pakistan's multiple socio-economic issues including poverty,education, climate induced disasters before the international communities.

He regretted that climate change caused devastating floods and rains in Pakistan, adding that Bilawal played a dynamic role and briefed the world about economic losses and damages faced by Pakistan.

Tasneem Qureshi said that Pakistan Peoples Party believed in democracy and Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto sacrificed their lives for the country.

Later, Station Manager APP Sargodha station briefed the SAPM about the operational work of APP Sargodha office.

