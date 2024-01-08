The Chairman of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, said on Monday that the PPP has consistently demonstrated a focus on national rather than personal or political interests

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) The Chairman of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, said on Monday that the PPP has consistently demonstrated a focus on national rather than personal or political interests.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the PPP's ideology revolves around a people-centric approach, ensuring that policies and decisions are made with the broader interests of Pakistan in mind.

“The legacy of this approach is deeply embedded in our history, with leaders like my father, Asif Ali Zardari, repeatedly proving this commitment. When the call for “Pakistan Khappay” echoed, it was not merely a political slogan for the PPP

but it encapsulated a genuine dedication to the betterment of the country" he added.

Answering a question, he said that today's historic decision by the Supreme Court marks a significant development for Pakistan's democracy and political landscape.

Bilawal hoped that this decision was expected to bring improvements to Pakistan's democratic framework.

The PPP chairman expressed his desire for an environment where political parties engage in politics, differences are based on ideologies, and political discourse avoids personal enmity.

However, amidst these positive aspirations, he showed concern about the hyperpolarized environment currently observed in the country.

Bilawal Bhutto emphasized the need for political parties and leaders to learn from the political history of the country, transcending narrow interests and divisions.

"We, the Pakistan People's Party, have learned this lesson; the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) needed to learn it too," he stated.

He highlighted the period from 2008 to 2013, during which the country witnessed political stability and no political opponents were unjustly incarcerated. To foster a healthy political environment, politicians need to uphold the dignity

of their own politics and respect each other, he added.