Bilawal highlights urgency of environmental protection & climate action

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has underscored the urgent global environmental crisis, emphasizing that protecting the environment and addressing climate change are among the foremost challenges of our time.

In a press release from Media Cell Bilawal House, Chairman PPP underlined the severe impact of environmental imbalances on Pakistan, marking World Environment Day. He noted that Pakistan ranks among the top countries suffering from the adverse effects of climate change, including floods, droughts, and extreme weather conditions.

He mentioned that during his tenure as Foreign Minister, he presented Pakistan’s environmental case to the international community, stressing that Pakistan is doubly afflicted by climate change and climate injustice.

He pointed out that Pakistan continually faces the repercussions of climate change, including floods, droughts, and extreme weather conditions.

Chairman PPP reiterated that combating climate impact and protecting the environment are top priorities for his party, the PPP. He reaffirmed the party’s commitment to constructing homes for the victims of the devastating 2022 floods and supporting their livelihoods. The Sindh government’s initiative to build climate-resilient homes for two million flood victims stands as a model for the world, he said.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari asserted that development at the cost of environmental degradation is not true development. He said that environmental protection is a collective responsibility that spans countries, political parties, institutions, and individuals. “Let us all join hands to save this planet, which is the only home for us and future generations,” he urged.

He also paid tribute to the organizations and individuals dedicated to environmental protection, recognizing their crucial contributions to this global cause.