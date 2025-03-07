Bilawal Holds Key Diplomatic Meetings To Strengthen Bilateral Ties
Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2025 | 10:21 PM
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari held a series of high-level diplomatic meetings at Zardari House Friday, engaging with envoys from the United Kingdom, France, and the United States
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari held a series of high-level diplomatic meetings at Zardari House Friday, engaging with envoys from the United Kingdom, France, and the United States.
The discussions focused on strengthening bilateral relations, expanding trade partnerships, and addressing mutual interests, said a news release issued here by the party secretariat.
Bilawal Bhutto met with British High Commissioner Jane Marriott to discuss Pakistan-UK relations and explore avenues for enhanced cooperation.
Both sides emphasised the importance of expanding trade ties and economic collaboration.
The meeting also covered regional stability and diplomatic engagements. PPP Secretary General Nayyer Hussain Bukhari was also present during the meeting.
In a separate meeting, Bilawal Bhutto welcomed French Ambassador Nicolas Galey to discuss strengthening Pakistan-France trade relations and economic cooperation.
The discussion highlighted the need for deeper collaboration in investment, commerce, and cultural exchange, alongside key regional and global issues of mutual concern.
Bilawal Bhutto also met with U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Natalie A. Baker to review Pakistan-U.S. relations, focusing on enhancing economic and trade ties, fostering diplomatic cooperation, and promoting regional peace and stability.
Both sides exchanged views on pressing regional issues, including security and economic development, and reaffirmed their commitment to deeper engagement in trade, investment, and strategic cooperation.
These meetings reaffirm PPP’s commitment to engaging with the international community and strengthening Pakistan’s diplomatic and economic partnerships.
Bilawal Bhutto emphasised the importance of fostering mutually beneficial relations with key global partners, particularly in trade, economic growth, and regional peace efforts.
The engagements at Zardari House underscore Pakistan’s proactive diplomatic outreach and PPP’s dedication to promoting international cooperation.
Recent Stories
AJK Chief Justice pays courtesy call on Chief Justice of Pakistan
Interpol’s Int'l Day observed
Revised schedule: minor changes proposed in NPC election
Thousands stranded as WWII bomb paralyses Paris train station
KP govt introduces bridge design code
Bilawal holds key diplomatic meetings to strengthen bilateral ties
PM condoles demise of Dr Riffat Hussain
DPO attended funeral prayer of Rizwan Qureishi
Two foreign tourists rescued after getting ost while Skiing at Siri Paye
Punjab govt allows teachers' holiday on Saturdays during Ramadan
Muqam expresses grief over passing of ANP leader Mutawakal Khan Advocate
18 power looms caught stealing electricity
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Interpol’s Int'l Day observed5 minutes ago
-
Revised schedule: minor changes proposed in NPC election5 minutes ago
-
KP govt introduces bridge design code2 minutes ago
-
Bilawal holds key diplomatic meetings to strengthen bilateral ties2 minutes ago
-
PM condoles demise of Dr Riffat Hussain2 minutes ago
-
DPO attended funeral prayer of Rizwan Qureishi2 minutes ago
-
Two foreign tourists rescued after getting ost while Skiing at Siri Paye13 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt allows teachers' holiday on Saturdays during Ramadan13 minutes ago
-
Muqam expresses grief over passing of ANP leader Mutawakal Khan Advocate13 minutes ago
-
18 power looms caught stealing electricity13 minutes ago
-
UAF, KOICA to further expand collaboration in nutrition, eco-friendly initiatives13 minutes ago
-
Cabinet expansion to strengthen governance: Talal8 minutes ago