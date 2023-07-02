Open Menu

Bilawal Holds Meetings With Pakistani Diaspora, Company Executives In Tokyo

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 02, 2023 | 09:40 PM

TOKYO, Jul 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2023 ) :Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday here held meetings with the Pakistani diaspora and executives from notable Japanese companies and discussed prospects for investment and trade with Pakistan.

In a tweet on the social media platform, he said, "Reassuring to see Pakistan's vibrant diaspora in Japan making its contribution to stronger ties between the two countries. Today I met with some of its representatives and exchanged thoughts on diversifying our bilateral ties with Japan, particularly in business and trade.

" "During my visit to Japan, I also interacted with executives from notable Japanese companies at a reception. Encouraging to see the eagerness for unlocking potential of Pakistan and Japan in diverse fields including trade, agriculture, technology, education, skilled workforce, clean energy and disaster management," he added.

The foreign minister also met with representatives of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Asifa Bhutto was also present in the meetings.

