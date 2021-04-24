UrduPoint.com
Bilawal Holds Punjab, KPK Govts Responsible Over Increasing Cases Of COVID-19

5 minutes ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 01:52 PM

Bilawal holds Punjab, KPK govts responsible over increasing cases of COVID-19

The PPP Chairman says he and his party are standing by the people who have lost their loved ones due to Coronavirus.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 24th 2021) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed serious concerns over rapidly increasing Coronavirus in the country.

The PPP Chairman also expressed sorrow over deaths due to the virus, saying that he and his party were with all those people who had lost their loved ones.

Taking to Twitter, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari re-tweeted his and his party’s concerns.

His tweet came after the PTI government sought Pakistan Army’s help to contain spreading COVID-19 in the country.

He also extended support for health workers fighting against the third wave of Coronavirus.

Bilawal strongly criticized Punjab and KPK governments, saying that Coronavirus was out of control in these two provinces mainly because of the failure of the respective governments.

Earlier today, at least 157 people were died and over 5,000 people got infected due to Coronavirus.

On Friday, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had strongly criticized the PTI government over worsening agricultural situation, saying that important things like cotton, sugar and wheat were being exported from abroad despite that Pakistan was an agricultural country.

