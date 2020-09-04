Bilawal hopes federal govt will join hands with Sindh to help rain affectees

(@fidahassanain)

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while commenting on accusations against Lt Gen (retired) Asim Bajwa’s says that it has become a common practice during this government that a person is declared guilty even before he is proven guilty.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 4th, 2020) PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that he was hopeful that the Federal government would join hands with the Sindh government to help the rain affectees in Karachi.

Bilawal said that he was also hopeful that the Prime Minister would announce a comprehensive reconstruction and rehabilitation package for Karachi and other parts of Sindh.

“I know the peoples’ expectations and we shall try our hard to meet all those,” said the PPP Chairman.

He said that there many challenges as earlier there was Coronavirus, then locust attack and now torrential rains.

However, he appreciated the Sindh Chief Minister and Sindh government for working hard and providing relief to the people. He said the Sindh CM worked even in those areas where the Sindh CM did not have legal or administrative role.

The PPP Chairman appreciated the federal government for showing seriousness about investing in Karachi for its infrastructure and development.

He also criticized all those who targeted them for raising voice for funds for the people of Sindh.

“All those who warn us that Sindh will not be given its due share of funds, they must keep in mind that it is not their father's money, said Bilawal, pointing out that these funds belong to the people of Sindh.

“They get money from the people of Sindh to run the government and the centre,” he further said.

He also asked the federal ministers to desist from such taunts, advising the Centre to help people from every province and city no matter who was the chief minister there.

“It’s your responsibility to support citizens from every province,” said Bilawal while addressing the federal government.

He also came down hard upon Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying that local bodies system was abolished in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He also expressed serious concerns that why there was no local government system in Balochistan.

He also talked about the new administrative of Karachi, saying that Sindh Chief Minister could pick up whomever he wished. He stated that he expected PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif that he would return soon after his treatment in the UK. He also answered to a question about Asim Bajwa, saying that it became a common routine during this government that a person before proven guilty was declared guilty.