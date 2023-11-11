Open Menu

Bilawal Hopes For Decisive Resolution Of Gaza War Summit In Saudi Arabia

Faizan Hashmi Published November 11, 2023 | 06:46 PM

Bilawal hopes for decisive resolution of Gaza war summit in Saudi Arabia

Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has condemned bombing over hospitals in Gaza by Israeli soldiers and hoped that a Summit, which is going to be held in Saudi Arabia today to end to Gaza War will be decisive

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has condemned bombing over hospitals in Gaza by Israeli soldiers and hoped that a Summit, which is going to be held in Saudi Arabia today to end to Gaza War will be decisive.

He said that Israel had set a worst example of terrorism by targeting Al-Shifa, Al-Awda, Al-Quds and Indonesian hospitals in Gaza.

Bilawal said that children and elderly people, who were under treatment in the hospitals had became victims of Israeli cruelty and brutality.

He urged the international community to play its role in resolving the matter.

The PPP chairman said that Israel was targeting civilians including children, elderly men and women to create fear and for mass evacuation from Gaza.

He said that a child was being martyred in every 10 minutes in Gaza by Israeli aggression and Netanyahu was refusing a ceasefire.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Israel Gaza Saudi Arabia Women From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Punjab Caretaker Minister for Housing, Auqaf and R ..

Punjab Caretaker Minister for Housing, Auqaf and Religious Affairs Barrister Sye ..

2 minutes ago
 Gaza's Health system 'on its knees,' WHO chief sa ..

Gaza's Health system 'on its knees,' WHO chief said; pushes for ceasefire

3 minutes ago
 Solar energy unit inaugurated at Kohat Jail

Solar energy unit inaugurated at Kohat Jail

33 seconds ago
 Pakistani expert illuminates poultry feed manageme ..

Pakistani expert illuminates poultry feed management at conference in China

35 seconds ago
 CM reviews progress on 43 preferential public welf ..

CM reviews progress on 43 preferential public welfare projects

36 seconds ago
 CM reviews treatment facilities at Benazir Hospita ..

CM reviews treatment facilities at Benazir Hospital, Holy Family Hospital Pindi

38 seconds ago
Rs. 452.3m fine imposed on 3,670 electricity thiev ..

Rs. 452.3m fine imposed on 3,670 electricity thieves: FESCO spokesman

40 seconds ago
 ATC grants two-day physical remand of Sanam Javed ..

ATC grants two-day physical remand of Sanam Javed for attacking police

22 minutes ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi condo ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi condoles Azam Khan's death

23 minutes ago
 SHO martyred in terror attack in Tank

SHO martyred in terror attack in Tank

23 minutes ago
 223 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

223 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

23 minutes ago
 First three-day international conference over ICSB ..

First three-day international conference over ICSBM-2023 concluded

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan