Bilawal Inaugurates Benazir Hari Card For Farmers

Sumaira FH Published October 14, 2024 | 11:14 PM

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari inaugurated Benazir Hari Card for farmers during a ceremony at the Chief Minister’s House in Karachi on Monday

His address was also watched and heard via video link in ceremonies held in Shaheed Benazirabad, Larkana, Ghotki, and Mirpur Khas.

Addressing the ceremony Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that due to climate change and natural disasters, farmers will receive aid through the Benazir Hari Card, which is in the farmer's pocket.

He said that the Benazir Income Support Program and the Labor Card, after the Benazir Hari Card, are revolutionary steps by the Pakistan People's Party. The Benazir Hari Card will provide transparent assistance to farmers.

He emphasized that instead of giving subsidies to fertilizer factory owners, farmers should receive direct subsidies.

Bilawal said that the hard work of farmers and their cultivated crops run the entire country.

He added that the Benazir Income Support Program is an international example of combating poverty.

Later, Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Muhammad Sajjad Hyder, Pakistan People's Party District President Muhammad Salim Zardari, and Chairman District Council Ali Akbar Jamali distributed Benazir Hari Cards to farmers at a ceremony held at the Deputy Commissioner's Office in Shaheed Benazirabad.

Sindh Assembly members Ghulam Qadir Chandio, Chaudhry Javed Iqbal, Pakistan People's Party District Information Secretary Rasheed Chandio, Deputy Mayor Mobashir Araen, Chairman District Zakat and Ushr Committee Mir Muhammad Sial, Chairman Syed Atif Zaidi, Additional Deputy Commissioner Nawab Samir Laghari, Chamber of Commerce President Dr. Ayub, Additional Director Agriculture Muhammad Ramzan Channa, and other relevant officials attended the ceremony .

