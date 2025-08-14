Pakistan People's Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari inaugurated the newly constructed New Hub Canal, part of an ongoing initiative by the Sindh Government and the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) aimed at addressing the metropolis’s long-standing water shortage

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Pakistan People's Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari inaugurated the newly constructed New Hub Canal, part of an ongoing initiative by the Sindh Government and the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) aimed at addressing the metropolis’s long-standing water shortage. The project is set to supply an additional 100 million gallons of water per day to Karachi.

According to the press release issued by the Media Cell Bilawal House, Chairman PPP, while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the New Hub Canal, said that water has remained a chronic issue for the people of Karachi and must be resolved on a priority basis. He noted that alongside the construction of the new canal, renovation of the old Hub Canal is also in progress, which will further enhance the city’s water supply, adding that the new canal will serve District Central, District West, and Keamari, while a PC-I has already been prepared to extend the project’s benefits to the residents of Lyari. He further said that work is also underway, under the public-private partnership model, on a seawater desalination project.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the KMC is not being used to pursue politics of hate and division in the city, and that, for the first time, the Sindh Government and local bodies are working in unison to deliver tangible benefits to the people.

Chairman PPP said that Pakistan had inflicted a humiliating defeat on India, and the world has witnessed that we have also defeated India on the diplomatic front, adding that after these defeats, India has resorted to even more cowardly tactics, facilitating nationalists and terrorists. He further said that India has been funding the banned BLA and the Majeed Brigade so that these terrorist organizations can spill the blood of innocent civilians.

On this occasion, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab, provincial ministers, members of the assembly, PPP office-bearers, and notable citizens of the city were also present.