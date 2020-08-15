UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bilawal Inaugurates People's Square In Karachi

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 11:28 PM

Bilawal inaugurates People's Square in Karachi

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday inaugurated People's Square, a public place and underground car parking near Sindh Secretariat for visitors to the Secretariat and students of nearby educational institutes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ):Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday inaugurated People's Square, a public place and underground car parking near Sindh Secretariat for visitors to the Secretariat and students of nearby educational institutes.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the people of the province would benefit from the People's Square while the masterpieces of the architecture in the surroundings and the rest of the city as well would also be restored under the Neighbourhood Improvement Project with the assistance of the World Bank (WB), according to a press release.

"We have focused on the solution. We will alleviate the problems of the people of Karachi by making plans in the style of People's Square. Thanks to the 18th Amendment, financial powers have been assigned to the provinces constitutionally.�We will build such People's Squares in every district of Sindh, " he added.

He claimed that the Sindh government had fought the terrorists. The Sindh police and law enforcers hade restored peace in Karachi, for which the citizens, police and rangers had sacrificed their blood and lives. Now such an environment had been created for the development projects to start.

Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah, his cabinet members Saeed Ghani, Syed Nasir Shah, Imtiaz Shaikh, Suhail Anwar Siyal, Advisor to CM Barrister Murtaza Wahab and other PPP leaders were present at the inaugural ceremony. Both the current and former WB Group country directors also spoke to the ceremony online.

Bilawal said similar projects were also underway in Malir and other districts of Karachi. A project would be launched at the Wazir Mansion in Kharadar where Quaid-e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was born, he added and appreciated the Sindh government's plans to put sewerage and other utility services networks underground throughout Karachi to protect the historic sites and the people.

He said," We believe that if Karachi develops then not only Sindh province but the whole of Pakistan will develop but there are problems and difficulties." The long standing problems of Karachi could be solved together, he added.

Bilawal said the term of local government was coming to an end and then elections would be held. The Sindh government would work at the forefront to solve the problems, he added.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Chief Minister Rangers Police World Bank Muhammad Ali Jinnah Car Nasir Malir Murad Ali Shah From Government Cabinet Blood Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Shibli Faraz says cheap electricity govt’s top p ..

53 minutes ago

CPEC Authority launches Internship Programme

1 hour ago

M.S. Dhoni announces retirement from international ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid orders urgent aid supplies for ..

2 hours ago

Bruins goalie Rask opts out of NHL playoffs for fa ..

14 minutes ago

Zulfi Bokhari inaugurates EOBI office

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.