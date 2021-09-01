UrduPoint.com

Bilawal Inherits Politics Of Point Scoring: Gill

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 09:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Wednesday said Bilawal Bhutto had inherited the politics of point scoring.

In reaction to the statement of Bilawal Bhutto, he said Bilawal Bhutto should be ashamed over criticizing pro-poor 'Ehsaas' Programme.

He said under as many as 115 policy projects were included in Ehsaas Programme.

Tax payer money was not being utilized for any political party projection, he added.

He said Ehsaas programme card carried only picture of Quaid-e-Azam rather than any political leader.

He said Bilawal Bhutto had obliged his owned political workers through a programme running after the name of his deceased mother.

Gill said that those who had plundered the national wealth in guise of politics could not compete with poor-friendly Imran Khan.

