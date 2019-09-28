UrduPoint.com
Bilawal Initiates Parallel Diplomacy On Kashmir: Ch Manzoor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 12:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Punjab General Secretary Chaudhry Manzoor Ahmed on Friday said PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had initiated parallel diplomacy on Kashmir by writing to the Socialist International about the situation in the occupied valley.

Chaudhry Manzoor, in a statement, said there were 147 political parties from 100 countries, which were members of the Socialist International, and about 50 of them were either have the government or were part of government coalition in their respective countries.

Member of the National Assembly Shazia Marri was leading a delegation representing Bilawal Bhutto in the meeting of Socialist International being held in London.

The present United Nations Secretary General had been Secretary General of Socialist International in the past, he added.

Bilawal had apprised the Socialist International of the atrocities in Kashmir by India, he said.

