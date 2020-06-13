UrduPoint.com
Bilawal Inquires About Health Of COVID-19 Affected PPP Leaders

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 12:29 AM

Bilawal inquires about health of COVID-19 affected PPP leaders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Friday inquired about the health of those party leaders who had tested positive for COVID-19 on telephone.

Senator Moula Bux Chandio, Khawaja Muhammad Khan Hoti, Akhunzada Chattan and Sajila Laghari had been tested positive for COVID-19 and were in isolation, said a press release issued here.

Talking to Moula Bux Chandio, Bilawal termed him party's asset and prayed for his early recovery. He also inquired about his family members who had been tested positive for COVID-19.

Moula Bux Chandio thanked the Chairman Bilawal and said his call had raised his morale.

Bilawal also called Khawaja Muhammad Khan Hoti, Akhunzada Chattan and Sajila Laghari and inquired about their health and prayed for their early recovery.

The PPP chairman said the party was also concerned about the doctors and health workers who were fighting this pandemic as frontline soldiers.

He prayed for everyone suffering from COVID-19 for his/her early recovery.

