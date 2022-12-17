UrduPoint.com

Bilawal Interpreted World Pacifists' Sentiments By Unveiling Indian Atrocities: Ashrafi

Sumaira FH Published December 17, 2022 | 08:53 PM

Prime Minister's Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Saturday said Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had interpreted the world pacifists' sentiments by unveiling the Indian atrocities in the United States.

While talking to APP, he said Bilawal had boldly disclosed the world about the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's brutalities made in Gujrat, Kashmir and other areas of the country.

Ashrafi who is also the chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council said Muslims, Sikhs, Christians and even Hindus of low-caste were being treated inhumanly in India.

He asked the Indian sanity to stage demonstrations against their Premier Modi and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideology for making innocent people's life miserable.

He urged the international human rights watchdogs to play their role to stop Indian persecution against Muslims and other minority communities and give them the right to live.

