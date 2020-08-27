Bilawal invites all political leaders to join relief, rescue operation in rain-hit areas of Sindh

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday urged all the political leaders to set aside their differences and join relief and rescue operation being carried out in rain-hit areas of Sindh especially in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday urged all the political leaders to set aside their differences and join relief and rescue operation being carried out in rain-hit areas of Sindh especially in Karachi.

In a telephonic conversation with Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, he said the current torrential rain spell had broken all the previous records of 100 years in Karachi and other parts of the province, said a press release.

He said safeguarding the masses, their lives, properties and assets was the collective responsibility adding blame-game must end in the greater national interest.

The PPP chairman urged all the stakeholders to contribute in the ameliorating situation instead of politicizing a pure natural disaster.

Bilawal Bhutto asked the Murad Ali Shah to utilize all available resources to drain out the stagnant rainwater from the low-lying areas of Karachi for the restoration of normal life.

He urged the Federal government to play its part by contributing maximum efforts because nature had rolled out a litmus test for the nation to display its unity and collective steps.

He said rescue and relief operation must be expedited as life of each and every citizen was very important for the state as well as the government tiers.

He again asked the PPP elected representatives, office-bearers and workers to help the people at this trying time.

Bilawal Bhutto praised those who had already been working 24/7 to assist the affected citizens during this worst monsoon season across Sindh.

He called for well-coordinated emergency steps to control the heavy downpour ravages, its current and aftershocks as nation required unified response to the calamity, which humans had no power to overcome overnight.

Murad Shah assured the party chairman that the Sindh government was carrying out every step for the rescue and relief.

He said all the cabinet members were on the ground to monitor and assist the administration at this hour of trial and tribulation.