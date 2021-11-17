Bilawal invites government for evolving consensus over electoral reforms

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Chairman Pakistan People's Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday extended an invitation to the government for dialogue to evolve consensus over bills related to elections.

Speaking in the National Assembly, he said that legislation for the welfare of the people should be passed jointly.

"We are ready to cooperate with you (government) over legislation and steps to provide relief to the people of the country" he added.

He asked the Speaker National Assembly to play a role of bridge for evolving consensus among opposition parties and government for legislation. He also asked the government to take further steps to bring down the inflation in the country as it has badly affected the common people.