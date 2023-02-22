UrduPoint.com

Bilawal Invites Hungarian Companies To Avail Pakistan's Business Opportunities

Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2023 | 08:54 PM

Bilawal invites Hungarian companies to avail Pakistan's business opportunities

Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday urged the business community of Hungary to take advantage of the business opportunities in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday urged the business community of Hungary to take advantage of the business opportunities in Pakistan.

The foreign minister, addressing a joint press stakeout with his Hungarian counterpart Pter Szijjrt during his visit to Hungary, said the economic engagement between the two countries was satisfactory.

He, however said there existed vast potential to expand cooperation between the two countries in multiple fields.

He said there was also a huge potential for business cooperation between the private sectors of the two countries.

The foreign minister said he looked forward to working with his Hungarian counterpart to take the bilateral ties to the new heights.

Earlier, the foreign minister met Chairman MOL Hungary Zsolt Hernadi who briefed him on MOL Hungary's operations in the energy sector in Pakistan.

The foreign minister appreciated MOL's contribution and encouraged the company to expand operations to other parts of Pakistan in view of the enormous potential in the country.

In a meeting with CEO Vitafort Zrt. Zoltan Kulik, the foreign minister highlighted the government's investment friendly policy and expressed the hope that more Hungarian companies would invest in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Business Company Visit Hungary Government

Recent Stories

Former US Vice President Pence Says Considering Ru ..

Former US Vice President Pence Says Considering Running for President in 2024

6 minutes ago
 Australia Test-Launches Home-Grown Long-Range Miss ..

Australia Test-Launches Home-Grown Long-Range Missile From Truck - Defense Magaz ..

6 minutes ago
 Ukraine Seeking to Set 62-Mile Security Zone on Bo ..

Ukraine Seeking to Set 62-Mile Security Zone on Border With Russia - Intelligenc ..

4 minutes ago
 UN Chief Says All Israeli Settlements Are 'Illegal ..

UN Chief Says All Israeli Settlements Are 'Illegal', They 'Must Stop'

4 minutes ago
 Living with chronic pain may impact your memory, l ..

Living with chronic pain may impact your memory, learning skills

4 minutes ago
 Sub-committee formed to probe issue of objectionab ..

Sub-committee formed to probe issue of objectionable quiz in COMSATS exam

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.