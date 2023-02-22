Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday urged the business community of Hungary to take advantage of the business opportunities in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday urged the business community of Hungary to take advantage of the business opportunities in Pakistan.

The foreign minister, addressing a joint press stakeout with his Hungarian counterpart Pter Szijjrt during his visit to Hungary, said the economic engagement between the two countries was satisfactory.

He, however said there existed vast potential to expand cooperation between the two countries in multiple fields.

He said there was also a huge potential for business cooperation between the private sectors of the two countries.

The foreign minister said he looked forward to working with his Hungarian counterpart to take the bilateral ties to the new heights.

Earlier, the foreign minister met Chairman MOL Hungary Zsolt Hernadi who briefed him on MOL Hungary's operations in the energy sector in Pakistan.

The foreign minister appreciated MOL's contribution and encouraged the company to expand operations to other parts of Pakistan in view of the enormous potential in the country.

In a meeting with CEO Vitafort Zrt. Zoltan Kulik, the foreign minister highlighted the government's investment friendly policy and expressed the hope that more Hungarian companies would invest in Pakistan.