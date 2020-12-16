UrduPoint.com
Bilawal Invites Maryam To Attend Benazir's Martyrdom Day In Garhi Khuda Bux

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 09:48 PM

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Wednesday telephoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif and discussed the current political situation in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Wednesday telephoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif and discussed the current political situation in the country.

Both the leaders exchanged views about the upcoming Senate elections and the strategy of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in future, said a press release issued here by the party secretariat.

Bilawal Bhutto also personally invited Maryam to attend the Youm-e-Shahadat (martyrdom day) of former prime minister Shaheed (Martyr) Benazir Bhutto to be observed in Garhi Khuda Bux on December 27.

