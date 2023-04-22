Bilawal, Iranian counterpart exchange Eid greetings

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) :Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday telephoned his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and exchanged Eid greetings with him.

The Iranian Foreign Minister expressed his best wishes for the people of Pakistan.

Similarly, Bilawal Bhutto extended his felicitations to the people of Iran.

While talking to his Iranian counterpart, Bilawal said the restoration of diplomatic relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia was a positive development.

The re-establishing of diplomatic ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia would help in enhancing the progress and stability of the region, the minister said adding Pakistan welcomed the improving relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran.