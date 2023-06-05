UrduPoint.com

Bilawal, Iraqi Deputy PM Discuss Bilateral Ties

Published June 05, 2023

Bilawal, Iraqi deputy PM discuss bilateral ties

BAGHDAD, Iraq, Jun 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Iraq's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Dr. Fuad Hussein met here Monday and discussed matters to boost bilateral ties between their countries.

The two sides agreed to enhance relations between Pakistan and Iraq in diverse and multidimensional areas including diplomatic ties.

Bilawal arrived in Iraq from Jordan on the second leg of his trip this morning.

Deputy foreign minister Muhammad Hussain Bahr-ul-Uloom, Pakistan's ambassador to Iraq Ahmed Amjad Ali, and senior officials of the embassy received the foreign minister.

During his stay in Iraq, Bilawal will hold meetings with the political leadership of the country. He will lay the foundation-stone of the Pakistan embassy besides a visit to Ziaraat.

