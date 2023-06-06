Bilawal, Iraqi interior minister discuss matters of mutual interest

ISLAMABAD, Jun 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday met with the Iraqi interior minister Abdul Amir al Shammari in Baghdad and discussed matters of mutual interest.

During the meeting, the two sides agreed to enhance cooperation in raising human relations on both sides.

A flexible visa regime for Pakistani pilgrims and the business community was also discussed in the meeting.