UrduPoint.com

Bilawal, Iraqi Interior Minister Discuss Matters Of Mutual Interest

Muhammad Irfan Published June 06, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Bilawal, Iraqi interior minister discuss matters of mutual interest

ISLAMABAD, Jun 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday met with the Iraqi interior minister Abdul Amir al Shammari in Baghdad and discussed matters of mutual interest.

During the meeting, the two sides agreed to enhance cooperation in raising human relations on both sides.

A flexible visa regime for Pakistani pilgrims and the business community was also discussed in the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Business Interior Minister Baghdad Visa

Recent Stories

LHC grants interim bail to PTi chief in Zile Shah ..

LHC grants interim bail to PTi chief in Zile Shah murder case

15 minutes ago
 Sheikh Rashid slams coalition govt's borrowing spr ..

Sheikh Rashid slams coalition govt's borrowing spree, economic Instability

30 minutes ago
 Gargash meets Cypriot Foreign Minister

Gargash meets Cypriot Foreign Minister

42 minutes ago
 UAE, Vietnam eye stronger trade and investment tie ..

UAE, Vietnam eye stronger trade and investment ties

1 hour ago
 Young Pakistani entrepreneurs rebranding Pak-US re ..

Young Pakistani entrepreneurs rebranding Pak-US relations: Masood Khan

2 hours ago
 PM directs to take special measures in budget to p ..

PM directs to take special measures in budget to provide relief to masses

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.