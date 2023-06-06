UrduPoint.com

Bilawal, Iraqi Leader Hamoudi Discuss Matters Of Bilateral Relations

Umer Jamshaid Published June 06, 2023 | 02:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jun 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday met with the head of the Islamic Supreme Council of Iraq Humam Hamoudi in Baghdad and discussed matters of bilateral interest.

The two sides discussed enhancing cooperation in health sectors between the two countries.

The foreign minister said Pakistan and Iraq were the best friendly countries bound with the shared cultures and religion.

