Bilawal Is Expected To Meet Nawaz Sharif In London

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 20, 2022 | 12:21 PM

The sources say there are some issues in the cabinet and both sides want to resolve them amicably.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 20th,. 2022) PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari who is on London visit is expected to meet PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif at his residence.

Both leaders will discuss the current political situation in the country.

PPP Secretary-General Farhatullah Babar had confirmed earlier that the PPP chairman would meet Nawaz to congratulate him on formation of coalition government.

Babar was quoted as saying that the main purpose of meeting Nawaz Sharif is to congratulate him on coalition government and to discuss the current political situation.

The sources claimed that the PPP and the PML-N are closer to each other but there are some issues regarding the coalition government. Bilawal was there in the oath-taking ceremony as a guest but he did not take oath as foreign minister.

The sources said meeting aimed at addressing those issues first.

The sources said that the PPP chairman wanted to discuss major issues with Nawaz Sharif for an amicable solution as he wanted ANP, BNP (Mengal) and Moshin Dawar in the cabinet.

They said that if these issues are addresses then Bilawal may take oath as a foreign minister.

Meanwhile, PPP Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar excused himself from assuming office as minister of state in the cabinet of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

“I have refused to take the oath as minister of state for personal reasons," said Khokhar, adding that he wanted to focus on upcoming general election. He said he also informed the party about his decision.

