Sumaira FH Published October 19, 2024 | 09:00 AM

Bilawal, JUI-F chief discuss political situation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) Chairman Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has met with Chief Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman, to discuss the country's ongoing political situation.

During the meeting, both the leaders also exchanged views on the proposed 26th Constitutional Amendment, which has been a point of focus in recent political discourse.

Bilawal Bhutto was accompanied by senior PPP leaders including Syed Naveed Qamar, Murtaza Wahab and Jameel Soomro.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman was joined by Maulana Lutfur Rehman, Maulana Asad Mahmood and Kamran Murtaza.

