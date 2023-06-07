UrduPoint.com

Bilawal, Karbala's Governor Discuss Ways To Facilitate Pakistani Zaireen In Iraq

Umer Jamshaid Published June 07, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Bilawal, Karbala's Governor discuss ways to facilitate Pakistani zaireen in Iraq

ISLAMABAD, Jun 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday met with Governor of Karbala Nassif Al-Khattabi in Karbala, Iraq and discussed ways to facilitate Pakistani zaireen during pilgrimage as well as to enhance collaboration in all areas of mutual interest.

During the meeting, the foreign minister offered to dispatch a medical team comprising Pakistani doctors and paramedics to Iraq during Arbaeen and Ashoora events in the city.

Bilawal said the Pakistan government was also establishing a facilitation center for Pakistani pilgrims in Iraq.

