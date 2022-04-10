UrduPoint.com

Bilawal Kept His Promise To The Nation: Saeed Ghani

Umer Jamshaid Published April 10, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Bilawal kept his promise to the nation: Saeed Ghani

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2022 ) :Sindh Minister for Information and Labour Saeed Ghani on Sunday congratulated on passing of no-confidence motion and said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has kept his promise, which he had made to the nation.

Felicitating the entire opposition parties on the achievement, he termed the former PM Imran Khan as selected.

Saeed Ghani said that Imran's tenure as PM was black era of the history.

He said that Imran Khan had pushed the country to economic, foreign and constitutional crises.



