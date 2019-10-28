UrduPoint.com
Bilawal Knows People Of Sindh Rejected PPP: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 09:28 PM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Monday said Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari knew that the people of Sindh had rejected his party in the recent bye-election in Larkana

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Monday said Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari knew that the people of Sindh had rejected his party in the recent bye-election in Larkana.

Dr Firdous, in a tweet, said Bilawal Bhutto was "licking the wounds of that defeat".

He was saying "silly things", which proved that he was still in shock over his election defeat, she said while responding to his allegations.

She asked what was the government's fault if Asif Ali Zardari was sick, who was getting medical treatment from the taxpayers money. The treatment of people facing corruption allegations was a loss of the nation, she added.

Those who caused loss to the nation, she said, were criminals.

