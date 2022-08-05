Bilawal, Korean FM agree to strengthen bilateral ties

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his Korean counterpart Jin Park on Friday expressed their resolve to further strengthen cooperation and dialogue on the entire spectrum of bilateral relations.

The two sides noted the growing economic and development cooperation between Pakistan and Republic of Korea.Both foreign ministers stated this in a meeting on the sidelines of the 29th ASEAN Regional Forum Ministerial Meeting in Phnom Penh, foreign office said in a press release.

The two foreign ministers reviewed the state of relations between Pakistan and the Republic of Korea and agreed to further strengthen bilateral cooperation and dialogue.

They also exchanged views on the global and regional situation and identified areas of convergence.Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari underscored that Pakistan valued its relations with Republic of Korea and its role as a key member of the ASEAN Regional Forum.Noting the importance of regular high-level interaction, the two foreign ministers agreed to remain in close contact to maintain the momentum in bilateral relations.