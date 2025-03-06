Bilawal, Kundi discuss political affairs

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Ahmad Karim Kundi, the party’s parliamentary leader in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly met here at Zardari House on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Ahmad Karim Kundi, the party’s parliamentary leader in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly met here at Zardari House on Thursday.

The meeting focused on parliamentary affairs in KP and organizational matters within the party.

During the discussion, Ahmad Kundi briefed Bilawal Bhutto on the issues faced by the people of Dera Ismail Khan and possible solutions concerning both Federal and provincial governments.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto appreciated Kundi’s efforts in representing the people of KP in the provincial assembly and commended his dedication to addressing public concerns.

APP/ash/