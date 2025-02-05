Open Menu

Bilawal, Kundi Meets In US

Sumaira FH Published February 05, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Bilawal, Kundi meets in US

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Parliamentary leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Ahmad Karim Kundi, met with PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Washington D.C.

The meeting took place at the Hilton Washington Hotel, where both leaders are attending international events, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

These events are set to feature speeches from U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance.

APP/ash/

