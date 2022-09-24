Bilawal, Lankan FM discuss bilateral ties

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari held a meeting with Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka Ali Sabry and discussed bilateral relations and matters of mutual interest

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari held a meeting with Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka Ali Sabry and discussed bilateral relations and matters of mutual interest.

According to Foreign Office statement on Saturday, the meeting took place on the sidelines of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly.