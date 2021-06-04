Bilawal lashes out at ongoing “process of accountability”

(@fidahassanain)

The PPP Chairman says premier of Raiwind is allowed to fly abroad despite being convicted and Opposition leader from Lahore is awarded bail but it is not the same with the president from Nawab Shah and opposition leader from Sukkur.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 4th, 2021) PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said “Raiwind’s prime minister” Nawaz Sharif was allowed to fly abroad despite being convicted.

Bilawal Bhutto lashed out at the ruling PTI and PML-N.

“I want to ask the prime minister (Imran Khan) that what kind of accountability is being enforced in the country,” said the PPP Chairman, pointing out that no action is taken if friends of the premiers are alleged.

“If the president is from Nawabshah (Asif Ali Zardari), he remains on medical bail despite the false charges,” said Bilawal Bhutto. He said his father was visiting one doctor to another for treatment despite that he was asked by his children to go abroad for his treatment.

He questioned the accountability process, saying that if the premier and his sister were blamed for a crime no action was taken. But if the sister of former president from Nawabshah is blamed she is taken to jail from her hospital bed.

“This is nothing but mockery of the Constitution,” said Bilawal while criticizing the system.

He said that if the leader of the Opposition belonged to Lahore he was awarded bail and if the Opposition leader hailed from Sukker he is denied bail.

He was referring towards Shehbaz Sharif and Khursheed Shah.

The PPP chairman claimed the authorities were repeatedly blackmailing Shah's children and his wife.

“PTI and PM Khan would soon be held accountable by the people of this country for what they did,” said the PPP Chairman, adding that he and his party would not step back from its stance despite the government’s pressure on it.

He also asked PM Khan as to why he was begging Arab countries and IMF, rejecting the government’s claims that Pakistan was progressing economy.

He said whether it was Finance Minister Shaukat Tareen or any other minister, PTI government has declared the PPP’s stance as correct.

Mentioning his father’s statement, Bilawal said that NAB and economy could not go side by side.

He also criticized PM Khan, saying that he was not aware of the problems of the common man.

“Imran Khan is not aware of the common man’s problem and he claims that the country’s difficult time is over. IMF’s difficult time is over for sure,” Bilawal said sarcastically.

“The present finance minister has confessed that the PTI government had been handling financing matters in a poor manner,” he added.