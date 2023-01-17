Bilawal lauded for stance over Kashmir issue

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :Saira Abbasi, President, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bahawalpur Division has appreciated Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs and Chairman PPP, Bilawal Bhutto for raising voice for the people of Kashmir at the international level.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, she said that India had been increasing violence against innocent people in Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), adding, the foreign minister played a crucial role in that regard.