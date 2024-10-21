- Home
Bilawal lauds Fazl's efforts in facilitating passage of 26th Constitutional amendment package
Bilawal Lauds Fazl’s Efforts In Facilitating Passage Of 26th Constitutional Amendment Package
Published October 21, 2024
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday praised the efforts of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in facilitating the smooth passage of the 26th Constitutional Amendment package.
Speaking in National Assembly, Bilawal said Maulana Fazl played pivotal role in bringing together different political factions and ensuring the successful approval of the crucial Constitutional amendments. He lauded PML-N leadership especially former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and allied parties for making possible the passage of amendments.
He stated that the key achievement in judicial reforms was restoring Parliament's role in regaining the power to appoint judges to the superior judiciary.
He also acknowledged the role of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in opposing the bill, stating that it was their constitutional right to do so.
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari acknowledged that Fazl had been instrumental in the success of the 26th Amendment package passage in Parliament.
He said following his praise for President Asif Ali Zardari, he acknowledges Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman's contributions in upholding the sanctity of the Constitution.
He stated, "After the Holy Quran, the 1973 Constitution holds the highest sanctity for me. In 1973, political polarization was at its peak, and there were widespread differences with the opposition. Despite this, we set aside our differences and gave the country a constitution.”
He stated that during the passage of the 18th Amendment, his party had removed all the oppressive laws imposed by dictators. He emphasized that politicians are bound to operate within the space available to them. He noted that there was a perception that Pakistani politicians were unwilling to engage with one another.
He also highlighted the devolution of powers from the judiciary, criticizing the judiciary for facilitating dictators, undermining democratic rights and for ousting elected prime ministers.
