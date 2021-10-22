UrduPoint.com

Bilawal Lauds Industrial Development Steps In Sindh

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 07:16 PM

Bilawal lauds industrial development steps in Sindh

Sindh Minister for Industries, Commerce and Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo Friday called on Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Bilawal House

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Industries, Commerce and Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo Friday called on Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Bilawal House.

During the meeting, the minister briefed the chairman about the performance of his departments, said a news release.

Bilawal appreciated the steps taken by Dharejo for industrial development in the province and directed to provide better infrastructure to the industrial zones and to establish industrial zones in all the districts of province.

Bilawal said the establishment of industries would create more employment opportunities in the province and bring prosperity to the province.

During the meeting, they also discussed local body elections in the province.

Bilawal also directed Jam Ikramullah Dharejo to make full preparations for the local body elections.

