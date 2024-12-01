Bilawal Lauds Security Forces For Eliminating Eight Terrorists
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 01, 2024 | 08:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has lauded the security forces for eliminating eight terrorists in operations conducted in Bannu and Khyber districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
According to a press release issued by the Media Cell Bilawal House on Sunday, he said that the successful operation against terrorists was a source of pride for the nation.
Paying tribute to Captain Muhammad Zohaibuddin and Sepoy Iftikhar Hussain, who embraced martyrdom during the operation, he said, the terrorists responsible for the martyrdom of these brave sons of the nation will face a dreadful end.
Bilawal Bhutto offered prayers for the elevation of ranks of the martyred soldiers and expressed heartfelt condolences to their families, praying for their strength and patience in this time of grief.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024
Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail
Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century
CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers
Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods
Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross
Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay
PPP holds event for foundation day preparations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
4 bodies found from Faisalabad2 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on single-use plastic bags from Dec 102 minutes ago
-
Growers must ensure timely watering of wheat crop3 minutes ago
-
Man, wife commit suicide12 minutes ago
-
AIOU announces schedule of online workshops12 minutes ago
-
Dry, cold weather forecast for Lahore12 minutes ago
-
20 veterinary dispensaries activated in Faisalabad12 minutes ago
-
PTA decides not to ban VPNs13 minutes ago
-
PMD forecast scattered rain-thunderstorm at various parts of country:PMD33 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi pays tribute to martyred Captain Zohaib, Soldier Iftikhar in Bannu33 minutes ago
-
Sindh Cultural day celebrated in Larkana with great enthusiasm43 minutes ago
-
New Moon of Jamadi us Sani born on December 1: SUPARCO1 hour ago