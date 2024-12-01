Open Menu

Bilawal Lauds Security Forces For Eliminating Eight Terrorists

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 01, 2024 | 08:50 PM

Bilawal lauds security forces for eliminating eight terrorists

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has lauded the security forces for eliminating eight terrorists in operations conducted in Bannu and Khyber districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to a press release issued by the Media Cell Bilawal House on Sunday, he said that the successful operation against terrorists was a source of pride for the nation.

Paying tribute to Captain Muhammad Zohaibuddin and Sepoy Iftikhar Hussain, who embraced martyrdom during the operation, he said, the terrorists responsible for the martyrdom of these brave sons of the nation will face a dreadful end.

Bilawal Bhutto offered prayers for the elevation of ranks of the martyred soldiers and expressed heartfelt condolences to their families, praying for their strength and patience in this time of grief.

Related Topics

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pakistan Peoples Party Sunday Media Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

12 hours ago
 Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

1 day ago
 Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant ..

Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

1 day ago
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grindin ..

Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century

2 days ago
 CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

2 days ago
 Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastroph ..

Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods

2 days ago
 Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red ..

Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross

2 days ago
 Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing powe ..

Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay

2 days ago
 PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan