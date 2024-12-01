Bilawal lauds security forces for eliminating eight terrorists

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has lauded the security forces for eliminating eight terrorists in operations conducted in Bannu and Khyber districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to a press release issued by the Media Cell Bilawal House on Sunday, he said that the successful operation against terrorists was a source of pride for the nation.

Paying tribute to Captain Muhammad Zohaibuddin and Sepoy Iftikhar Hussain, who embraced martyrdom during the operation, he said, the terrorists responsible for the martyrdom of these brave sons of the nation will face a dreadful end.

Bilawal Bhutto offered prayers for the elevation of ranks of the martyred soldiers and expressed heartfelt condolences to their families, praying for their strength and patience in this time of grief.