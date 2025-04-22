Bilawal lauds security forces for eliminating terrorists in Punjab, KP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has lauded the efforts of security forces for eliminating 16 terrorists in successful operations carried out in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a statement issued on Monday, the PPP Chairman also commended the police for thwarting a terrorist attack on a checkpoint in Bannu, calling it a commendable show of bravery and professionalism.

“The actions of our police and security forces against terrorists reflect the unwavering resolve and determination of our nation,” Bilawal said.

He reaffirmed that the National Action Plan remains a unanimous national agenda for the eradication of terrorism and extremism.

“The courage and dedication with which our police and security personnel are confronting terrorists is truly commendable and a source of national pride,” he added.

Bilawal expressed full support for the security forces and stressed the importance of continued unity and resolve in the fight against terrorism.