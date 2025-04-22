Open Menu

Bilawal Lauds Security Forces For Eliminating Terrorists In Punjab, KP

Sumaira FH Published April 22, 2025 | 02:50 PM

Bilawal lauds security forces for eliminating terrorists in Punjab, KP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has lauded the efforts of security forces for eliminating 16 terrorists in successful operations carried out in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a statement issued on Monday, the PPP Chairman also commended the police for thwarting a terrorist attack on a checkpoint in Bannu, calling it a commendable show of bravery and professionalism.

“The actions of our police and security forces against terrorists reflect the unwavering resolve and determination of our nation,” Bilawal said.

He reaffirmed that the National Action Plan remains a unanimous national agenda for the eradication of terrorism and extremism.

“The courage and dedication with which our police and security personnel are confronting terrorists is truly commendable and a source of national pride,” he added.

Bilawal expressed full support for the security forces and stressed the importance of continued unity and resolve in the fight against terrorism.

Recent Stories

TECNO CAMON 40: Personalized by AI, Perfected by D ..

TECNO CAMON 40: Personalized by AI, Perfected by Design

2 hours ago
 Khawaja Rameez Hassan meets Vice Chairman Punjab O ..

Khawaja Rameez Hassan meets Vice Chairman Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission ..

2 hours ago
 HEMS 2025 Introduced Pakistan’s First-Ever Gems ..

HEMS 2025 Introduced Pakistan’s First-Ever Gems and Jewelry Show: A Celebratio ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 April 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2025

6 hours ago
 PSL X: Khushil shines as Karachi Kings beat Peshaw ..

PSL X: Khushil shines as Karachi Kings beat Peshawar Zalmi by two wickets

15 hours ago
Qalam Karwan holds online session"Aalmi Halqa Dars ..

Qalam Karwan holds online session"Aalmi Halqa Dars-e-Quran Pak"

15 hours ago
 Nine killed, 20 injured in Jamshoro van mishap

Nine killed, 20 injured in Jamshoro van mishap

15 hours ago
 Sadiq Umrani praises Uraan Pakistan initiative

Sadiq Umrani praises Uraan Pakistan initiative

15 hours ago
 Russia resumes attacks on Ukraine after Easter tru ..

Russia resumes attacks on Ukraine after Easter truce

15 hours ago
 Macron vows to step up reconstruction in cyclone-h ..

Macron vows to step up reconstruction in cyclone-hit Mayotte

15 hours ago
 SSP gives polio drops to children at inaugural of ..

SSP gives polio drops to children at inaugural of campaign

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan