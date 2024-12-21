Bilawal lauds security forces for stopping attempt of terrorists

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has lauded the security forces for thwarting a terrorist infiltration attempt on the Pak-Afghan border in Khyber District, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He commended the security forces for their successful operation, noting that the elimination of four terrorists by our brave soldiers is a resounding response from the nation to those who challenge its sovereignty.

The PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari paid tribute to Sepoy Amir Sohail Afridi, who embraced martyrdom during the operation. He stated that the nation is forever indebted to the sacrifice of every drop of the martyr's blood. He also expressed heartfelt condolences and solidarity with the family of Shaheed Amir Sohail Afridi.