Open Menu

Bilawal Lauds Security Forces For Stopping Attempt Of Terrorists

Umer Jamshaid Published December 21, 2024 | 07:40 PM

Bilawal lauds security forces for stopping attempt of terrorists

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has lauded the security forces for thwarting a terrorist infiltration attempt on the Pak-Afghan border in Khyber District, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He commended the security forces for their successful operation, noting that the elimination of four terrorists by our brave soldiers is a resounding response from the nation to those who challenge its sovereignty.

The PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari paid tribute to Sepoy Amir Sohail Afridi, who embraced martyrdom during the operation. He stated that the nation is forever indebted to the sacrifice of every drop of the martyr's blood. He also expressed heartfelt condolences and solidarity with the family of Shaheed Amir Sohail Afridi.

Related Topics

Terrorist Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Martyrs Shaheed Amir Sohail Pakistan Peoples Party Border Afridi Family From Blood Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Shakhboot bin Nahyan meets President of South Afri ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan meets President of South Africa

42 minutes ago
 PAKISTAN NAVY SHIPS VISITED KUWAIT AND IRAQ DURING ..

PAKISTAN NAVY SHIPS VISITED KUWAIT AND IRAQ DURING OVERSEAS DEPLOYMENT

1 hour ago
 Major breakthrough as govt accepts Ittehad Tanzeem ..

Major breakthrough as govt accepts Ittehad Tanzeemat-e-Madaris’ demands

1 hour ago
 US official’s alleged threat perception from Pak ..

US official’s alleged threat perception from Pakistan’s missile capabilities ..

1 hour ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025’s possible schedule co ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025’s possible schedule comes to limelight

2 hours ago
 Al Dhafra Book Festival concludes its 5th edition

Al Dhafra Book Festival concludes its 5th edition

2 hours ago
Sharjah Charity International launches 'Dathironi' ..

Sharjah Charity International launches 'Dathironi' campaign in Montenegro, Bosni ..

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Airport, Air Arabia launch direct flights ..

Sharjah Airport, Air Arabia launch direct flights to Warsaw, Vienna

3 hours ago
 UAE Attorney-General participates in 4th annual me ..

UAE Attorney-General participates in 4th annual meeting of Arab Association for ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, South Africa will play final ODI tomorro ..

Pakistan, South Africa will play final ODI tomorrow

4 hours ago
 UAE’s cultural achievements in 2024 highlight cr ..

UAE’s cultural achievements in 2024 highlight creativity, innovation

4 hours ago
 Security forces thwart Khwarij’s attempt to infi ..

Security forces thwart Khwarij’s attempt to infiltrate through Pak-Afghan bord ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan