Bilawal, Lavrov Agree To Deepen Pakistan-Russia Cooperation In Various Realms

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2023 | 09:33 PM

Pakistan and the Russian Federation on Monday agreed to pursue initiatives to deepen bilateral cooperation in various realms including education, economy, energy and connectivity

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan and the Russian Federation on Monday agreed to pursue initiatives to deepen bilateral cooperation in various realms including education, economy, energy and connectivity.

This was agreed by the two sides as Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari held constructive talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

According to a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry in Islamabad, regional issues including the situation in Afghanistan and cooperation in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) were also discussed.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was on a two-day visit of Moscow on the invitation of his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

